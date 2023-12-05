Verizon Teams Up with Netflix and Max for Exclusive Streaming Bundle

Verizon has recently announced an exciting partnership with streaming services Netflix and Max, offering its customers a unique streaming bundle at a discounted price. This exclusive deal will be available starting December 7th and will only be offered to Verizon’s myPlan customers.

For just $10 per month, Verizon customers will have access to ad-supported services from both Netflix and Max. This groundbreaking bundle not only provides customers with a wide range of entertainment options but also saves them over 40% each month.

What makes this deal even more exceptional is that Verizon is the first provider to offer a bundle of Netflix and Max, including ad-supported content. This collaboration brings together two of the biggest names in the streaming industry, allowing customers to enjoy their favorite shows and movies seamlessly on Verizon’s reliable network.

In a statement, Frank Boulben, Chief Revenue Officer of Verizon Consumer Group, expressed the company’s commitment to delivering unbeatable offers and exceptional services to their customers. Boulben emphasized that Verizon’s partnership with Netflix and Max reflects their dedication to providing the best possible experiences to their customers.

If you’re a Verizon customer, there has never been a better time to take advantage of this exclusive streaming bundle. Not only do you get access to two leading streaming services, but you also get to enjoy the benefits of Verizon’s reliable network. With the holiday season approaching, this deal is an excellent opportunity to enhance your entertainment options and save money at the same time.

To learn more about this exciting partnership and other holiday deals from Verizon, visit their official website. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to elevate your streaming experience with Verizon, Netflix, and Max.