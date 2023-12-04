Verizon Revolutionizes Streaming Bundles with Netflix and Max Partnership

Verizon is shaking up the streaming industry with its groundbreaking collaboration with Netflix and Max. Starting December 7th, Verizon’s myPlan customers will have access to an exclusive streaming bundle that combines the ad-supported offerings of two entertainment powerhouses at an unprecedented price of just $10 per month. This new partnership will provide Verizon customers with more than 40% in savings, making it a one-of-a-kind opportunity that cannot be found elsewhere.

The Netflix & Max bundle, which includes ads, is one of ten $10 monthly perks offered to myPlan subscribers. These perks go beyond traditional streaming services and include Apple TV+, Walmart+, TravelPass, and more. What sets Verizon apart is its commitment to customer choice and value. With myPlan, customers have the freedom to select the perks they want and enjoy their favorite services at an affordable price.

For only $20 per month, myPlan customers can now add two content bundles to their subscription – the Disney Bundle and the Netflix & Max bundle. This means they can access a total of five streaming services, including popular options like Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, all for a fraction of the usual cost.

Verizon’s strategic relationships with major players in the industry have allowed them to deliver unprecedented value to their wireless customers. By offering exclusive deals and unique bundled content options, Verizon is setting a new standard for customer satisfaction and affordability.

According to Frank Boulben, Chief Revenue Officer of Verizon Consumer Group, customers are seeking unbeatable offers from top partners that deliver the best services and experiences. With these exciting bundled content offers, Verizon is fulfilling this demand and solidifying itself as the go-to provider for unparalleled streaming options.

To take advantage of the Netflix & Max bundle, Verizon mobile customers on the Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Ultimate plans can enroll in myPlan. The perk will be available from December 7th, and customers can visit verizon.com/myplan to access the offer.

In addition to this groundbreaking collaboration, Verizon has a host of other holiday deals in store for its customers. From exclusive savings on mobile, home internet, streaming, and gaming, Verizon aims to make this holiday season truly exceptional.

FAQ:

Q: How much does the Netflix & Max bundle cost for Verizon myPlan customers?

A: The Netflix & Max bundle is available for just $10 per month.

Q: Can myPlan customers add multiple content bundles to their subscription?

A: Yes, myPlan customers can enjoy two content bundles, including the Disney Bundle and the Netflix & Max bundle, for a total of five streaming services at a monthly cost of $20.

Q: Who is eligible for the Netflix & Max bundle?

A: The Netflix & Max bundle is available to Verizon mobile customers on the Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Ultimate plans.

Q: How can I enroll in myPlan to access the Netflix & Max bundle?

A: To enroll in myPlan and take advantage of the offer, visit verizon.com/myplan.

Q: Are there any additional holiday deals from Verizon?

A: Yes, Verizon has a range of special offers across mobile, home internet, streaming, gaming, and more. Visit verizon.com/holidaymediahub to explore the exciting deals available.