Verizon Offers Affordable Bundle of Streaming Services

Verizon has recently introduced a new offering to its wireless customers bundling streaming services Netflix and Max. This “Netflix & Max (With Ads)” bundle comes at a cheaper price compared to individual subscriptions and includes tiers of both platforms that feature advertising. The wireless carrier will ask customers with its myPlan options to pay an additional $10 per month for this perk. Without this bundle, the combined cost of the services would be $16.98 per month.

This move Verizon comes as the company aims to leverage its strategic relationships with major players in the content industry to provide greater value to its customers. The “Netflix & Max (With Ads)” bundle joins the list of $10 perks offered Verizon, which already includes streaming services like Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and Paramount+ Essential.

Verizon is not the first provider to offer a combined subscription of ad-supported Netflix and Max. Netflix has been offering an ad-supported streaming subscription for over a year, while Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Max with ads was introduced earlier this year, combining HBO Max and Discovery+ content.

This new offering from Verizon shows the increasing popularity and demand for bundled streaming services. By providing a more affordable option, wireless customers can now enjoy a variety of streaming content without breaking the bank. Verizon has made it easy for customers to add or change perks at any time through their myPlan options.

As the streaming industry continues to evolve, with companies like Apple and Paramount reportedly eyeing streaming deals, it is clear that customers value convenience and cost-effectiveness when it comes to accessing their favorite content. Verizon’s bundle of Netflix and Max is a step towards meeting these customer demands and providing them with a seamless streaming experience.