Verizon Introduces Exclusive Streaming Bundle for Customers

Verizon Communications has announced an exciting new offer for its customers, providing a unique streaming bundle that combines the popular services of Netflix and Max. Starting from December 7th, certain Verizon customers will have the opportunity to access this exclusive bundle for just $10 per month.

Max, the ad-supported streaming platform under Warner Bros Discovery, typically costs users $9.99 per month. However, customers who take advantage of this limited-time offer can enjoy Max’s comprehensive catalog for an introductory price of only $2.99 per month. To further sweeten the deal, Verizon is also incorporating Netflix’s ad-supported tier, usually priced at $6.99 a month, into the exciting bundle.

This exclusive bundle will be made available through Verizon’s myPlan program, offering additional perks for the company’s unlimited wireless subscribers. As part of myPlan, Verizon customers can tailor their wireless subscription with various extra features for an additional $10 per month. This initiative was launched earlier this year as part of Verizon’s consumer business revamp, aiming to provide greater flexibility and value to its loyal customer base.

FAQ:

Q: How much does the Verizon streaming bundle cost?

A: The Verizon streaming bundle, which includes Max and Netflix’s ad-supported tiers, is available for just $10 per month.

Q: What is Max?

A: Max is an ad-supported streaming platform owned Warner Bros Discovery, offering a wide range of content for subscribers.

Q: Are there any discounts on Max’s regular price?

A: Yes, Verizon customers who opt for this bundle can enjoy an introductory price of $2.99 per month for Max, instead of the usual $9.99 per month.

Q: Is this bundle available to all Verizon customers?

A: The bundle is available for certain Verizon customers as part of the myPlan program, which is exclusive to Verizon’s unlimited wireless subscribers.