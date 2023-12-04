Verizon Launches Exclusive Streaming Bundle with Netflix and Max

Verizon announced today that it is shaking up the streaming industry offering an unprecedented bundle that combines Netflix and Max subscriptions. This unique partnership marks the first time two rival services have come together to provide customers with an enticing deal. Starting December 7th, Verizon’s myPlan subscribers will have the opportunity to enjoy both services at a discounted rate, receiving a 41 percent discount over purchasing the two ad-supported plans separately.

As part of the bundle, customers can access the ad-supported Netflix and Max plans for just $10 per month. Individually, these plans typically cost $6.99 and $9.99 respectively. By taking advantage of this offer, subscribers can save a significant $80 annually compared to purchasing them directly from the service websites. This partnership presents a win-win situation for both Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery, enabling them to expand their subscriber base and capture more viewers through exclusive series.

Verizon, on the other hand, gains a competitive edge against its rivals providing an attractive incentive for customers to switch carriers. However, it’s important to note that only Verizon myPlan customers are eligible for this $10 streaming bundle. The myPlan options include three tiers, starting at $75 per month for the Unlimited Welcome plan for single users. The Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Ultimate plans cost $90 and $100 per month, respectively, offering discounted per-line prices for multiple users.

Furthermore, in addition to the Netflix and Max bundle, Verizon offers various other streaming deals as myPlan add-ons. These include the popular Disney Bundle, with Disney+, Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+. Additionally, customers can enjoy the Apple One bundle, encompassing Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+.

To take advantage of this exclusive offer, Verizon customers must be enrolled in myPlan and be 18 years or older. Upon selecting the add-on, they will need to complete account setup separately for each service.

FAQ:

Q: Can I access the Netflix and Max bundle if I’m not a Verizon myPlan subscriber?

A: Unfortunately, this exclusive offer is only available to Verizon myPlan customers.

Q: How can I sign up for Verizon’s myPlan?

A: You can visit Verizon’s myPlan website for more information on the different plans and how to enroll.

Q: Are there any other streaming bundles available from Verizon?

A: Yes, Verizon also offers the Disney Bundle and Apple One as additional streaming options for myPlan subscribers.