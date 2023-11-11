Verizon’s Game-Changing Move: Bundling Netflix and Max with Ads at a Discounted Price

Verizon, a leading wireless carrier, is shaking up the streaming industry reportedly offering a bundle that includes Netflix and Max with ads at a significantly lower price. This move could potentially revolutionize how consumers access and enjoy their favorite shows and movies.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the planned bundle will consist of Netflix’s Standard with Ads subscription and the Max with Ads subscription, with a price tag of around $10. Compared to the separate membership fees of $6.99 per month for Netflix Standard with Ads and $9.99 for Max with Ads, this bundle offers a discount of nearly $7. It’s a win for customers who want access to both streaming services without breaking the bank.

Verizon’s decision to introduce this innovative bundle is likely a strategic move to attract more subscribers to its network. By offering a cost-effective package that combines two popular streaming services, Verizon aims to enhance its value proposition and strengthen its position in the highly competitive market.

The deal benefits not only customers but also Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery, the owner of Max. All three parties will receive proceeds from the ad-supported bundle, with Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery having guaranteed minimums, according to The Journal. This arrangement highlights the collaborative efforts of industry players to explore mutually beneficial partnerships and generate additional revenue streams.

Verizon customers can expect to receive official notifications about the Netflix/Max bundle soon, particularly those using the “myPlan” service. “myPlan” already offers various perks for an extra $10 monthly fee, such as a Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle. The addition of Netflix and Max with ads to this lineup reflects Verizon’s commitment to catering to the diverse preferences of its subscribers.

With this game-changing move, Verizon takes another step towards revolutionizing the streaming landscape, offering customers a compelling and cost-effective way to access their favorite content. The availability of this bundle could encourage other streaming providers to explore similar partnerships and promotions, ultimately benefiting consumers worldwide.

FAQ

What is the Verizon Netflix/Max bundle?

The Verizon Netflix/Max bundle is a package that includes Netflix’s Standard with Ads subscription and the Max with Ads subscription at a discounted price of around $10.

How much does the bundle save compared to separate subscriptions?

The bundle offers a discount of nearly $7 compared to the individual membership fees for Netflix Standard with Ads and Max with Ads.

Who benefits from the bundle?

Customers benefit from a cost-effective way to access two popular streaming services. Additionally, Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery, the owner of Max, receive proceeds from the ad-supported bundle.

When will Verizon customers be notified about the bundle?

Verizon customers, particularly those using the “myPlan” service, can expect to receive official notifications about the Netflix/Max bundle soon.

What other perks does Verizon’s “myPlan” service offer?

Verizon’s “myPlan” service currently offers perks such as a Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle for an extra $10 monthly fee. The addition of Netflix and Max with ads expands the range of options available to subscribers.