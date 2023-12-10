Verizon’s Holiday Deals Offer Big Discounts on Streaming and Devices

Verizon is shaking up the holiday season with incredible deals on streaming subscriptions and devices. Customers can now enjoy Netflix and HBO Max for just $10 per month, a significant discount from the regular prices. This offer is available to both new and existing customers with any unlimited data plan. By taking advantage of this deal, subscribers can save a total of $6 per month while enjoying top-notch entertainment.

But the goodies don’t stop there. Verizon is also bundling these streaming subscriptions with its range of excellent phone deals. For those looking to trade-in their current iPhone, there’s a massive $1,000 rebate on the iPhone 15 Pro. Customers can trade in any iPhone model to take advantage of this offer and even receive a free iPad and Apple Watch in the bundle. With device savings totaling over $1,700, this is an unbeatable deal for Apple enthusiasts.

Even if you’re not planning to trade in your phone, there are still amazing discounts to be had. Verizon’s latest Holiday deals include a fantastic option for families: four iPhone 14 Plus handsets bundled with a Welcome Unlimited plan for just $120 per month. This all-inclusive package is perfect for data-hungry households and offers great value.

And let’s not forget about the cheap HBO Max and Netflix subscription. You can bundle these streaming services with your Verizon plan for even more savings. Watch your favorite shows and movies without breaking the bank.

Verizon is truly spoiling its customers this holiday season with irresistible offers on both streaming and devices. Whether you’re a new or existing customer, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss out on these exclusive deals.