Verizon Shifts Video Strategy Towards Streaming, Introduces Fios TV+

Verizon continues to embrace the streaming trend with the launch of Fios TV+, a new offering that combines Verizon’s pay-TV services with a 4K-capable Android TV streaming device. This move effectively replaces Verizon’s legacy Fios video platform and eliminates the need for a traditional set-top box. The innovative platform also integrates access to popular streaming services such as Netflix and other third-party options supported Google’s operating system. By providing a seamless streaming experience, Verizon aims to compete with the likes of Xumo, a streaming joint venture between Comcast and Charter Communications.

The Fios TV+ box is available to new subscribers at no additional cost, while existing customers can lease it for a monthly fee. Verizon also offers a range of pay-TV packages and tiers on the new platform, including Your Fios TV, More Fios TV, and The Most Fios TV, which provide different channel lineups to cater to various viewing preferences. Additionally, Verizon promotes YouTube TV as a pay-TV option, giving customers even more choices.

To entice customers further, Verizon is offering gift cards and including Fios TV+ as part of their “Mix & Match” program, which bundles pay-TV with home broadband and mobile services. Although the initial focus of Fios TV+ is on new subscribers, Verizon has not disclosed how it plans to transition existing pay-TV subscribers to the new platform.

Verizon’s streaming strategy extends beyond Fios TV+, as the company introduces a promotional bundle that combines Netflix and Max for a discounted rate. This bundle will be available to Verizon customers starting December 7. Additionally, Verizon offers discounts on the Disney bundle, which includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu’s subscription VoD service.

CEO Hans Vestberg also highlighted Verizon’s emphasis on consumer wireless growth, particularly in migrating prepaid customers to postpaid plans. The company is investing in its Total Verizon brand and expanding physical stores to support this strategy. While Vestberg acknowledged the possibility of pricing adjustments for wireless plans, he emphasized the importance of providing value to customers.

As Verizon continues to adapt to evolving market trends, the telecommunications giant believes it has the necessary assets to meet customer demands and is open to opportunities for growth and expansion in the future.

FAQ

1. What is Fios TV+?

Fios TV+ is Verizon’s new streaming platform that combines pay-TV services with a 4K-capable Android TV streaming device, replacing traditional set-top boxes.

2. Can existing Verizon customers access Fios TV+?

While Fios TV+ is initially targeted at new subscribers, Verizon has not provided details on migrating existing pay-TV subscribers to the new platform.

3. What streaming services are integrated with Fios TV+?

Fios TV+ offers integrated access to popular streaming services such as Netflix and other third-party options supported Google’s operating system.

4. Are there different pay-TV packages available on Fios TV+?

Yes, Verizon provides various pay-TV packages and tiers on the Fios TV+ platform, including Your Fios TV, More Fios TV, and The Most Fios TV, offering different channel lineups to cater to different viewing preferences.

5. What other perks does Verizon offer to its customers?

In addition to Fios TV+, Verizon offers various perks, such as discounted rates on mobile hotspots and cloud storage, bundle options for Apple One and Walmart+, as well as credits to the +play service, their content aggregation platform.