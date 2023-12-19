Verizon Declares Unchanged Quarterly Dividend

Verizon Communications Inc. has announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 66.50 cents per outstanding share, maintaining the same amount as the previous quarter. The dividend payment will be made on February 1, 2024, to Verizon shareholders of record as of January 10, 2024.

Despite economic uncertainties and evolving market conditions, Verizon remains committed to providing value to both its customers and shareholders. CEO Hans Vestberg stated, “We are dedicated to delivering on our focused network strategy, and our financial discipline and strong cash flow enable us to declare a quarterly dividend.”

With approximately 4.2 billion shares of common stock outstanding, Verizon has demonstrated its consistent commitment to returning value to its shareholders. Over the last three quarters, the company has made cash dividend payments exceeding $8.2 billion.

Verizon Communications Inc., established on June 30, 2000, is a renowned global provider of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates worldwide and achieved revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. Verizon is known for its data, video, and voice services, delivering reliable network connectivity, mobility, security, and control.

For further information, please visit Verizon’s online media center at verizon.com/news. The media center offers access to news releases, stories, media contacts, and other valuable resources. Additionally, Verizon’s news releases are available through an RSS feed for convenient subscription.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Eric Wilkens

Media Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 201-572-9317