Verizon Introduces Exclusive Netflix and Max Add-On for MyPlan Customers

Verizon has unveiled an exciting new offer for its customers, allowing them to add popular streaming services Netflix and Max to their monthly bills at a significantly reduced price. Starting December 7, Verizon’s myPlan customers can enjoy the ad-supported versions of both services for just $10 per month, providing them with over 40% savings compared to subscribing individually.

Traditionally, Netflix’s ad-supported plan costs $6.99 per month, while Max’s plan is priced at $9.99 per month, resulting in a combined monthly total of approximately $17. However, Verizon’s exclusive deal enables customers to access both services for a fraction of the price, making it a truly attractive offer.

Verizon’s new MyPlan structure aims to enhance the streaming experience for its customers offering selective add-ons to their cellular bills. While it’s important to note that some perks that were previously free are now included in the base cost, the introduction of exclusive deals like the Netflix and Max add-on provides tangible benefits and savings to Verizon subscribers.

The move comes as the increasing cost and quantity of streaming services have led people to reconsider their subscriptions. With Verizon’s new offer, customers can enjoy a wide range of content from two entertainment giants while keeping their expenses in check. Whether it’s the vast library of movies and TV shows on Netflix or the exclusive content offered Max, subscribers can now access these services conveniently and cost-effectively.

