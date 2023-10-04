Get Ready for Sunday Night Football with Verizon’s Netflix and NFL+ Premium Bundle

Verizon is offering a fantastic deal for all the football and Netflix enthusiasts out there. For a monthly cost of $25, you can enjoy the excitement of Sunday night football along with your favorite Netflix shows. This special bundle includes a Netflix Premium subscription, which alone costs $19.99, and the NFL+ Premium service, worth $14.99.

What’s great about this offer is that you don’t need to meet any special conditions or be a new Verizon customer to take advantage of it. Even if you are already a Netflix subscriber, you can link your existing account to this offer without any hassle and enjoy the discounted price.

The NFL+ Premium service provides live local and primetime regular and postseason NFL games on your phone or tablet. You’ll also get a live stream of NFL RedZone for every touchdown on Sunday afternoons, live audio of every game, on-demand and ad-free NFL programming, and a live stream of NFL Network.

Not only do you get a lot of value with this bundle, but there’s also no specified cutoff date for the reduced price. While previous Verizon +play promos had a one-year expiration, this offer doesn’t mention any time limit for the discounted bundle.

One important thing to note is that if you are already enrolled in other Netflix-related promotional campaigns offered through the Verizon +play platform, such as “buy one, get one free” or “12 months Netflix on us,” you won’t be eligible for this particular deal.

In conclusion, if you’re a football fan who loves their Netflix shows, Verizon’s Netflix and NFL+ Premium bundle is a great way to enjoy both at an affordable price. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to catch all the action on the field and on your screen.

