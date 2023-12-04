New Article: Verizon Introduces Bundled Subscription Streaming Offerings for Lower Monthly Fees

Verizon is shaking up the subscription streaming landscape with its latest announcement. Starting on December 7th, the telecom giant will offer ad-supported access to both Netflix and Max services for a reduced monthly fee of $10. This represents a 40% discount off the regular combined monthly cost. The bundle is part of a range of perks available to Verizon customers through the myPlan platform, including discounted Apple TV+, Walmart+ (which includes Paramount+), and the Disney Bundle (Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (w/ads), and ESPN+ (w/ads)). Additionally, Verizon is offering the Netflix/Max bundle and Disney bundle combined for the affordable price of $20 per month.

By introducing these bundled streaming options, Verizon aims to attract new subscribers and reduce churn rates. The lower monthly fees are especially appealing to customers who prefer ad-supported service levels. Frank Boulben, Chief Revenue Officer at Verizon Consumer Group, emphasized the company’s commitment to offering customers more choice and value compared to rigid, competitive plans that force unnecessary expenses.

The new Netflix and Max bundle with ad-supported access will be available to Verizon mobile customers who subscribe to the telecom’s Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Ultimate plans. This move Verizon demonstrates a growing trend of telecom companies diversifying their offerings and venturing further into the entertainment and streaming industry.

FAQ:

Q: How much will Verizon customers pay for the Netflix and Max bundle?

A: Verizon customers will be able to access the Netflix and Max services for a monthly fee of $10, which is a 40% discount off the regular price.

Q: Are there other bundled streaming options available to Verizon customers?

A: Yes, Verizon offers a range of perks through its myPlan platform, including discounted Apple TV+, Walmart+ (which includes Paramount+), and the Disney Bundle.

Q: Who is eligible for the Netflix and Max bundle?

A: The bundle will be available to Verizon mobile customers who subscribe to the Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Ultimate plans.