Verizon Sparks Excitement with $10 Streaming Bundle Offer

Verizon is set to capture the attention of streaming enthusiasts yet again introducing a new offer that allows customers to bundle up their favorite services at an incredible discount. Starting from December 7th, Verizon mobile customers with select unlimited plans will have the opportunity to subscribe to an ad-supported version of Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max for just $10 per month. This represents a remarkable 40% discount compared to purchasing these services separately.

Under this groundbreaking deal, Verizon pays a wholesale rate to its service provider partners on a per-subscriber basis. By leveraging its strategic relationships with prominent players in the content industry, Verizon is dedicated to unlocking more value for its wireless customers.

To take advantage of this offer, customers must enroll in the Netflix and Max (With Ads) perk and set up separate accounts for each service. Accessing content from both Netflix and Max will still require separate logins, but the savings are well worth it. Managing subscriptions may be necessary to avoid any potential duplicate charges.

Verizon’s $10 monthly streaming bundle offer adds to the telco giant’s extensive lineup of myPlan options. Customers can already enjoy a range of packages, including the popular Disney bundle that combines Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, as well as offerings from Apple TV+, Walmart+, and TravelPass, among others.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to enjoy your favorite streaming services, all bundled up for an unbeatable price. Stay tuned for more exciting developments from Verizon as they continue to revolutionize the streaming landscape.

What services are included in Verizon’s $10 streaming bundle offer?

Verizon’s $10 streaming bundle offer includes the ad-supported versions of Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max.

How much can I save with Verizon’s streaming bundle offer?

Customers can save approximately 40% compared to purchasing Netflix and Max separately. The bundle is available for just $10 per month.

Do I need to have a specific Verizon plan to access the streaming bundle offer?

Verizon mobile customers with certain unlimited plans, namely Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Ultimate, are eligible for the streaming bundle offer.