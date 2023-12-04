Verizon Bundles Netflix and Max to Streamline Subscriptions

Verizon has announced a new bundle deal for its customers, aiming to simplify their streaming options and reduce subscription confusion. The wireless giant is offering a package exclusive to its latest myPlan users, which includes a subscription to the ad-supported versions of Max and Netflix for just $10 per month. This move comes as part of Verizon’s strategy to entice users to switch to its latest unlimited plans.

Introduced earlier this year, Verizon’s latest plans allow customers to customize their perks, giving them the choice to select the services they want for an additional $10 per month per perk. This way, users can avoid paying for things they don’t use while enjoying a discounted price on the services they prefer. For instance, customers who opt for the new bundle can save $7 per month compared to paying for individual subscriptions to Max and Netflix separately.

The inclusion of Netflix and Max in Verizon’s offerings is significant as it brings together two streaming services from Verizon’s competitors. T-Mobile has long bundled Netflix with its wireless plans, while AT&T used to offer Max as part of its plans before discontinuing the inclusion. This bundling trend may not be limited to Verizon, as other streaming services have also shown an interest in exploring joint offerings. Reports suggest that Apple and Paramount are discussing a collaboration that would combine Apple TV Plus and Paramount Plus into a single subscription.

Verizon’s latest bundle aims to simplify the streaming experience for its users, providing them with access to popular ad-supported services at a discounted price. By offering customizable perks and partnering with competing streaming platforms, Verizon is positioning itself as a one-stop-shop for customers seeking convenience and value in their subscription choices.

FAQ

1. Can existing Verizon customers avail of this new bundle?

This new bundle is exclusive to Verizon users on their latest unlimited plans, namely Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Ultimate. Users on older plans will need to switch to one of these options to be eligible for the bundle.

2. How much can customers save with this bundle?

Customers who opt for the Verizon bundle can save $7 per month compared to purchasing individual subscriptions to Max and Netflix separately.

3. Are other streaming services considering similar bundle options?

Reports suggest that companies like Apple and Paramount are exploring the possibility of creating joint offerings that combine multiple streaming services into one subscription. This trend may indicate a future where streaming platforms partner up to provide users with more comprehensive and convenient subscription options.