Netflix Announces New Series “Verified Stand-Up” Featuring Rising Comedians

Netflix has revealed its upcoming series, “Verified Stand-Up,” which showcases the talents of 10 rising comedians. The two-part show was filmed at Webster Hall in New York City and is set to premiere globally on November 28.

The comedians featured in “Verified Stand-Up” include Asif Ali, Dulcé Sloan, Gianmarco Soresi, Isiah Kelly, Leslie Liao, Nimesh Patel, Robby Hoffman, Rosebud Baker, Sabrina Wu, and Vanessa Gonzalez.

This announcement comes on the heels of Netflix’s earlier revelation of “Improv: 60 And Still Standing,” a comedy special celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Improv comedy clubs, which will premiere on November 7. The special will feature appearances from Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Bert Kreischer, Craig Robinson, Deon Cole, Fortune Feimster, Jeff Dunham, Kevin Nealon, Mark Normand, Jo Koy, and Whitney Cummings.

Directed Linda Mendoza and executive produced Anne Harris, “Verified Stand-Up” will showcase the diverse and unique comedic styles of the featured comedians.

Asif Ali, known for his appearances on shows such as Disney+’s “WandaVision” and “The Mandalorian,” Apple TV+’s “Shrinking,” Fox’s “New Girl,” and Olivia Wilde’s film “Don’t Worry Darling,” is set to star in the upcoming comedy series “Deli Boys” on Hulu.

Dulcé Sloan, a former correspondent on “The Daily Show,” has been recognized as a Montreal Just For Laughs New Face and has voiced a role on Fox’s animated series “The Great North.”

Gianmarco Soresi, a New York-based comedian, has performed stand-up on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and has acted in various productions, including Billy Crystal’s “Here Today.” He is also the host of the popular podcast “The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi.”

Isiah Kelly, a comedian who has been performing since the age of 10, is currently touring with comedian Lavell Crawford. Leslie Liao, another rising comedian, has toured with Fortune Feimster and has performed at renowned comedy venues in Los Angeles.

Nimesh Patel, an Emmy-nominated writer and comedian, has released several self-produced comedy specials and has written for shows such as “SNL” and “The White House Correspondents Dinner.”

Robby Hoffman, a comedian and Emmy-winning writer, has performed at the Montreal Just for Laughs festival and has worked on various TV shows and films, including “The Chris Gethard Show” and “Odd Squad,” for which she won a Daytime Emmy Award.

Rosebud Baker, an Emmy-nominated writer and comedian, has written and performed on acclaimed sketch series and has appeared on numerous comedy platforms.

Sabrina Wu, who made their feature film debut in the Lionsgate comedy “Joy Ride,” is a staff writer for the Disney+ series “Doogie Kameāloha M.D.” and has sold a pilot to 20th Century Studios.

Vanessa Gonzalez, who can be seen on various comedy shows and tours, hosts the podcast “I’m Not Busy with Micheal Foulk.”

Netflix continues to bring forth new comedy specials, with upcoming releases from Shane Gillis, Kountry Wayne, Luenell, Michelle Wolf, Beth Stelling, and more.

