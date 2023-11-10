New Developments in Gaza Hospital Bombardment

A distressing video circulating on social media has shed light on the devastating situation at Al Shifa hospital in Gaza. The footage, verified Reuters, shows numerous casualties, including children, resulting from Israeli defensive airstrikes. The Gaza health ministry has confirmed that the hospital was indeed targeted in the attack. While the Israeli military has not yet commented on the video, the evidence suggests that the strike occurred in an outdoor area near the hospital’s outpatient department, where displaced individuals were seeking shelter.

The precise location was confirmed one of the children seen in the video, a young girl identifiable her dark trousers and purple t-shirt. Additional footage places her at the entrance of the hospital, further corroborating the authenticity of the video. The appearance of the hospital entrance aligns with file imagery, confirming that the hospital has been targeted. Moreover, the source of this video has previously shared several videos from this hospital, establishing their credibility in reporting on the situation.

The escalation of violence has taken its toll on healthcare facilities throughout Gaza, with the World Health Organization (WHO) confirming that Al Shifa hospital is now “coming under bombardment.” Shockingly, the WHO spokesperson, Margaret Harris, revealed that a total of 20 hospitals in Gaza are now completely non-operational due to the ongoing conflict. The dire situation has been compounded fuel and power shortages, with Shifa Hospital itself on the brink of shutting down.

Despite these distressing developments, it is important to note that there are conflicting reports regarding the evacuation of hospitals in the area. While the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have allegedly allowed two hospitals to be emptied through a humanitarian corridor, Hamas is said to have prevented the evacuation of Shifa Hospital, according to Israeli media.

