Vera Wang and Family Show Off Coordinated Christmas Style

Vera Wang and her daughters are giving the Kardashians a run for their money when it comes to coordinated Christmas style. The iconic 74-year-old designer took to Instagram to share photos of her family’s matching holiday outfits. Crouching down next to her daughters, Cecilia Becker and Josephine Becker, Wang wore a stunning teal gown with a floral detail on the shoulder. The Becker sisters wore bespoke Vera Wang gowns in the same vibrant color, featuring shimmering sequins.

The social media post quickly went viral, with many commenters expressing their amazement at how youthful and close in age the three women appeared despite the age difference. One commenter even mistook them for sisters. Wang’s age-defying Instagram posts have become a hit among her followers, and this holiday ensemble was no exception.

In addition to showcasing their fashionable outfits, Vera Wang also used the opportunity to promote her collaborations. The glassware and dinnerware featured in the photos were from Vera Wang for Wedgwood, and she made sure to highlight her Vera Wang Party Prosecco as well.

Earlier this year, the bridal designer revealed some of her secrets to ageless beauty, which include drinking vodka and indulging in McDonald’s. It seems that Wang practices what she preaches, as she continues to stay busy, create stunning fashion designs, and enjoy life to the fullest.

Overall, Vera Wang and her family serve as an inspiration for stylish coordination during the holiday season. Their fashionable choices and close bond make for a truly stunning Christmas celebration. Cheers to a festive and glamorous holiday with Vera Wang!