Ruth Seymour: A Pioneer in Public Radio

Ruth Seymour, a trailblazer in the world of public radio, passed away at the age of 88 in her Santa Monica home. Her influential leadership transformed KCRW-FM (89.9) from a struggling station to one of the most successful public radio outlets in the country. Under her guidance, KCRW became a cultural force in Southern California, offering a unique mix of news, music, and talk that shaped the region’s identity.

One of Seymour’s notable achievements was the creation of groundbreaking programs like “Morning Becomes Eclectic,” “To the Point,” and “Which Way, L.A.?”. The latter show provided a platform for open discussions about the city’s challenges, including the civil unrest that followed the Rodney King verdict. Seymour’s daughter, Celia Hirschman, described “Which Way, L.A.?” as her mother’s crowning achievement, a program that aimed to raise the level of discourse within the community.

Seymour’s impact extended beyond the airwaves. Her shrewd understanding of listeners’ preferences and industry trends propelled KCRW to become the flagship NPR station in Southern California, earning national recognition. She was renowned for her fundraising prowess, consistently ranking among the top stations in terms of membership dues raised for NPR.

Born Ruth Epstein in the Bronx, Seymour’s early years were immersed in Yiddish-language classes and a stimulating intellectual environment. She began her career in public radio at KPFK, where she honed her skills as a drama and literary critic. Her journey ultimately led her to KCRW, where she revitalized the station and embraced eclectic music, attracting a younger and highly-engaged audience.

Ruth Seymour leaves behind a lasting legacy in the world of public radio. Her impact on KCRW and the Southern California community will remain a testament to her singular vision and pioneering spirit.