Exploring the Diverse Lineup at Ventana Sur: Latin America’s Biggest Fiction Series Commissioner

Ventana Sur, the largest fiction series commissioner in Latin America, is making waves this year with its diverse lineup of projects. One standout addition is the inclusion of a big spread from Chile’s TV agency Consejo National de Televisión (CNTV), which could be a response to the withdrawal of global platforms from Chile. This move aims to showcase and support the local talent and storytellers in the country.

The titles on offer at Ventana Sur range from political action dramas to dystopian dramas to animated adventures. It’s an eclectic mix that reflects the diverse voices and narratives emerging from Latin America. The event also features a women screenwriters pitching session sponsored Netflix, highlighting the importance of representation and gender equality in the industry.

Some of the standout projects include “Divorce Hotel,” a project Guadalupe Yepes from Argentina, which follows a divorce attorney with anger issues who finds a job at a hotel that specializes in stress-free annulments. Another intriguing title is “Numana,” a dystopian drama from Argentina’s Soledad Velasco and Jesica Urán, which explores the rebellion of two custom-made babies against the company that manufactured them.

Ventana Sur’s lineup also includes a wide variety of genres, from suspense comedies to thriller anthologies to documentary series. Each project brings something unique to the table, showcasing the creativity and originality of Latin American storytellers.

With its commitment to showcasing diverse voices and narratives, Ventana Sur continues to be a vital platform for Latin American talent in the world of fiction series. It provides a space for these storytellers to connect with industry professionals, secure funding, and ultimately bring their projects to life.

