Tourists in Venice Face Harrowing Experience After Gondola Mishap

Five Chinese tourists visiting Venice had a frightening experience when their gondola overturned into a cold Venetian canal. The incident occurred as the tourists were attempting to take selfies while standing in the gondola, against the gondolier’s advice to remain seated.

Despite warnings, the group decided to shift around the boat to capture photos in front of famous landmarks. The gondolier, struggling to navigate under a low bridge, was unable to maintain stability, resulting in the boat capsizing. In a video circulating on TikTok, the tourists can be seen desperately holding onto the boat, trying to stay afloat.

Fortunately, the visitors were quickly rescued and given assistance locals. Venezia Non è Disneyland, an Instagram account created Venetians to document such incidents, reported that the tourists were taken to the nearby La Fenice theatre, where they were offered refuge and care.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported, although one of the tourists unfortunately lost their cell phone during the ordeal. This incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers that arise when tourists disregard safety instructions in pursuit of the perfect selfie.

This is not the first time tourists have caused controversy in Venice. In 2022, the mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro, publicly criticized two tourists who rode motorized surfboards through the Grand Canal, stating that their actions mocked the city.

It is important for tourists to respect the rules and guidelines set local authorities and professionals to ensure their own safety and preserve the beauty and integrity of renowned tourist destinations like Venice.