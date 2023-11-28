New Article: Venezuelan Opposition Leader Nelson Piñero Imprisoned for Expressing Views on Social Media

Venezuelan opposition political leader Nelson Piñero has been imprisoned a court in the city of Valencia. Piñero, a member of the center-right Encuentro Ciudadano party, was charged with incitement to hatred. The Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) arrived at Piñero’s house without a search warrant and forcibly arrested him in the presence of his father and son. The opposition leader’s family reported that the police entered the residence through the windows when Piñero refused to open the door.

Piñero’s imprisonment is based on allegations that he committed criminal offenses through his statements on social media. The politician, who served as a regional cadre for Encuentro Ciudadano, has been transferred to the Sebin headquarters in Naguanagua, north of Valencia. Piñero’s relatives were informed officials that he would be sent to prison “for writing things on Twitter.”

Delsa Solorzano, a presidential candidate and Encuentro Ciudadano founder, publicly denounced Piñero’s arrest, characterizing it as yet another instance of the dictatorship’s suppression of political dissent. Solorzano, an experienced lawyer in the defense of human rights and political prisoners in Venezuela, asserted that the Law Against Hatred, under which Piñero was charged, is unconstitutional. She further stated that the alleged criminal elements attributed to Piñero in this case have no basis.

The Unitary Platform, a coalition of major opposition parties, condemned the judicial measure against Piñero. They highlighted that he was arrested without a court order, which was presented only after the fact, solely for expressing his opinions on social media.

In response to Piñero’s imprisonment, various organizations have expressed solidarity and called for action. The Foro Penal Venezolano, an NGO dedicated to defending constitutional rights, shared a message from Piñero’s son, who emphasized that his father is being prosecuted for exercising his right to freedom of expression. Piñero’s relatives have sought assistance from Foro Penal lawyers in his defense.

The international community has been urged the opposition political alliance and human rights activists to intervene on behalf of Piñero. The case has been deemed a violation of human rights under the government of Nicolás Maduro. Continued documentation of such cases has been proposed to hold the government accountable for its actions.

FAQ:

Q: Why was Nelson Piñero imprisoned?

A: Nelson Piñero was imprisoned on charges of incitement to hatred based on his statements on social media.

Q: Who arrested Nelson Piñero?

A: The Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) carried out the arrest without a search warrant.

Q: What is the Law Against Hatred?

A: The Law Against Hatred is a controversial legislation introduced the Constituent National Assembly to suppress dissenting voices.

Q: Which organizations have condemned Piñero’s imprisonment?

A: The Unitary Platform, a coalition of opposition parties, and the Foro Penal Venezolano, an NGO focused on defending constitutional rights, have condemned the arrest.

Q: What is being done to support Piñero?

A: Advocacy groups are calling for international intervention and documenting the human rights violations in Piñero’s case. The Foro Penal Venezolano has offered legal assistance to his family.