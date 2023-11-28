New Measures Taken Against Prostitution Ring in Veneto

Italian authorities have taken decisive action against a suspected prostitution ring operating in the Veneto region. The Provincial Command of the Financial Police in Venice, acting on the orders of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, carried out a series of measures, including placing two individuals (an Italian and a Chinese national) under house arrest and seizing two massage parlors located in the towns of Musile di Piave, Venice, and Oderzo, Treviso.

The investigation began with a routine inspection of an unlicensed massage parlor in Musile di Piave, during which officers discovered a significant number of young Asian women, many of whom were residing illegally in Italy, dressed in revealing clothing. This discovery prompted further investigations directed the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Venice, including surveillance and gathering information from suspected clients.

Evidence gathered during these investigations pointed to the complicity of the massage parlor operators in facilitating prostitution. The operators allegedly recruited the girls through the Chinese social media platform WeChat and advertised their services on a dedicated website. As a result, the Preliminary Investigative Judge at the Venice Court ordered the imposition of house arrest on the two operators, who have been charged with exploitation and facilitation of prostitution. Additionally, the massage parlors and assets amounting to €720,000 have been confiscated as a preventive measure.

During the execution of the measures, the Financial Police also discovered two Italian customers and three Chinese girls dressed provocatively at the Oderzo massage parlor. These girls were found to be residing illegally in Italy and have been reported to the local judicial authorities for alleged illegal entry and stay in the country.

This operation serves as a significant blow to the illicit activities of this prostitution ring, potentially disrupting their operations and bringing the responsible individuals to justice. Authorities remain committed to combating the exploitation of vulnerable individuals and ensuring the safety and security of communities in the Veneto region.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How did the investigation into the prostitution ring begin?

A: The investigation began with a routine inspection of an unlicensed massage parlor in Musile di Piave, where numerous young Asian women were discovered.

Q: What measures were taken the authorities?

A: Two individuals (an Italian and a Chinese national) were placed under house arrest, and two massage parlors were seized. Assets amounting to €720,000 were also confiscated.

Q: How were the girls recruited?

A: The operators allegedly recruited the girls through the Chinese social media platform WeChat.

Q: What charges do the operators face?

A: The operators have been charged with exploitation and facilitation of prostitution.

Q: Were any illegal immigrants found during the operation?

A: Yes, three Chinese girls were found to be residing illegally in Italy and have been reported to the authorities for alleged illegal entry and stay in the country.