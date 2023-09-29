A Historic Partnership: Enit and WeChat Join Forces to Promote Italian Tourism

Italy is making a powerful comeback in its efforts to strengthen ties with China, after the failed Year of Italy-China Tourism due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The visit of Tourism Minister Daniela Santanchè, accompanied a group of Italian travel entrepreneurs, is the first concrete proof of this renewed alliance. Among the mission’s achievements is a significant agreement between Enit (Italian National Tourism Agency) and the social media giant WeChat, which boasts 1.3 billion active users, to promote Italy as a destination in the Chinese market.

The agreement was signed in Rome during the “Welcome with Weixin Alliance” event organized Tencent and the Italian National Tourism Agency. Ivana Jelinic, CEO of Enit, shook hands with Ma Fengming, the director general of international marketing at WeChat, in the presence of Gianluca Caramanna, a counselor at the Ministry of Tourism.

This partnership marks the beginning of a high-tech collaboration, with the active involvement of Venere-influencer in the “Open to Meraviglia” campaign. Venere, a virtual testimonial for Italy and its digital platform Italia.it, will be featured in a variety of technologically advanced promotional initiatives, including a dedicated video game that will be available on WeChat. Additionally, plans are underway for a live-streaming program featuring Chinese influencers traveling throughout Italy and producing content aimed at promoting Italian destinations.

Enit has been engaged in digital marketing activities with WeChat for several years, successfully positioning the Italian brand as a leader in the Chinese online ecosystem. WeChat is the perfect partner for disseminating innovative content related to Italian attractions, as it is a one-stop platform for all daily activities for Chinese users, including communication, payments, vacation bookings, and online shopping.

According to Jelinic, the signing of this agreement marks a historic day for Italian tourism. The partnership with WeChat will exponentially increase the dissemination of content dedicated to the beauty of Italy in the Chinese market.

Caramanna emphasizes that this is just the beginning of a partnership aimed at making Italy an even more welcoming and accessible tourist destination for Chinese visitors. He assures that they will continue to explore the potential of new technologies to enhance the travel experience and promote the culture, history, and splendor of Italy.

