Velocifero Race-X: The Perfect Combination of Performance and Practicality

Electric motorcycles have been rapidly gaining popularity worldwide, offering a variety of models to cater to different riding needs. While some focus on practicality and commuting, others prioritize impressive performance. Enter the Velocifero Race-X electric scrambler – a bike that strikes the perfect balance between enjoyment and practical mobility.

Developed the relatively young Italian brand Velocifero, in collaboration with renowned designer Alessandro Tartarini, the Race-X showcases advanced technology and exciting performance. Although the production is outsourced to China to maintain competitive prices, the emphasis on design and performance remains distinctly Italian.

One of the key highlights of the Race-X is its impressive power output. Equipped with a 5-kilowatt electric motor, this electric scrambler delivers exhilarating rides that exceed the performance of a typical 125cc moped. The bike is powered a 6.48-kilowatt-hour battery pack, which can be quickly charged in just 2.5 hours. On a single charge, riders can expect a range of over 100 miles, making it perfect for urban commuting and weekend adventures alike.

To enhance the versatility of the Race-X, Velocifero has incorporated multiple riding modes, including P, Eco, Sport, and Sport+. This allows riders to fine-tune the bike’s performance to suit different riding conditions. In terms of suspension, the Race-X features an inverted front fork and a single rear shock absorber, although adjustability details are yet to be confirmed. With a compact size and a 17-inch front wheel paired with a 15-inch rear wheel, the bike is suitable for riders as young as 16 years old.

If you have the opportunity to attend EICMA 2023, make sure to visit Hall 9P, Stand M66 to see the Velocifero Race-X electric scrambler up close. Its impressive technology, stylish design, and exceptional performance are sure to leave a lasting impression.

