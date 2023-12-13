Vegetarian Cricketer Virat Kohli Enjoys Plant-Based Delight

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has once again caught the attention of fans, this time with his Instagram story featuring a mouthwatering plant-based mock chicken tikka. Kohli, who turned vegetarian a few years ago, has often shared how a meat-free diet has elevated his fitness levels. With this latest post, fans were left pondering the versatility of vegetarian food.

In a previous interview, Kohli had revealed that his decision to give up non-vegetarian food stemmed from a cervical spine issue. The mock chicken tikka he indulged in is a perfect example of the myriad plant-based substitutes available in the market today. Made from soy, these alternative versions perfectly mimic the flavors of their meat counterparts, making it difficult to tell the difference.

Kohli’s dedication to his dietary choices is also reflected in his commitment to his fitness regime. After India’s ODI World Cup final loss against Australia, Kohli took a well-deserved break. During this time, he had to make certain adjustments to his diet due to high levels of uric acid in his body. Turning vegetarian was a significant step in this journey.

The popularity of plant-based meat alternatives has been on the rise in recent years, with more and more people recognizing the health and environmental benefits of reducing their meat consumption. The availability of mock chicken and mutton options has expanded, offering delicious and sustainable choices to those looking to make a change in their diet.

Vegan and vegetarian athletes, like Kohli, are proving that it’s possible to excel in their fields while following a compassionate and plant-based lifestyle. As awareness grows and more individuals explore the world of plant-based cuisine, the demand for innovative and delicious meat alternatives continues to surge.