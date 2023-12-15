Virat Kohli Embraces Plant-Based Mock Chicken Tikka as a Vegetarian Alternative

Summary: Indian cricket star Virat Kohli surprises fans sharing a post on Instagram featuring what appeared to be chicken tikka. However, it was revealed to be a plant-based mock chicken tikka, highlighting Kohli’s commitment to his vegetarian lifestyle. The vegan alternative, made from a mixture of soy protein, wheat gluten, textured vegetable protein, and pea protein, perfectly replicates the taste of the original dish.

In a recent Instagram Story, Virat Kohli, known for his dedication to being a vegetarian since 2021, showcased his newfound love for a vegan alternative to chicken tikka. The post generated widespread curiosity among his fans. The image depicted a plate of what seemed to be chicken tikka, but with a surprising twist.

Upon closer examination, it was revealed that the dish was actually mock chicken tikka, a plant-based alternative that accurately mimics the taste and texture of traditional chicken tikka. Kohli’s endorsement of this vegan innovation demonstrates his unwavering dedication to a vegetarian diet, which he publicly announced in 2021 via social media.

The mock chicken tikka is composed of a blend of soy protein, wheat gluten, textured vegetable protein, and pea protein. This combination not only provides a meat-free option, but also retains the classic flavors that fans of chicken tikka appreciate. The carefully crafted alternative has garnered praise from Kohli, who tagged Blue Tribe Foods, the manufacturer of the product, in his Instagram Story, stating, “You’ve really nailed this.”

Kohli’s transition to vegetarianism originated from health concerns following a scare during the Centurion Test in South Africa in 2018. His cervical spine problems, accompanied shaking in his fingers and stomach issues, motivated him to reduce his meat intake. Amazingly, Kohli observed significant improvements in his health after adopting a vegetarian diet, leading him to become an advocate for its benefits.

As a prominent figure in both sports and vegetarianism, Kohli’s embrace of plant-based alternatives like mock chicken tikka shines a spotlight on the growing trend of individuals opting for meat-free options. Kohli’s fans are sure to admire his commitment to his vegetarian lifestyle, as well as his willingness to try and endorse innovative culinary creations that align with his values.