Comedian Shecky Greene Passes Away at 97

Shecky Greene, the legendary comedian known for his improv skills and stand-up acts in Las Vegas, has died at the age of 97. His wife, Marie Musso Green, confirmed that he passed away from natural causes at their home. Greene was widely regarded as one of the greatest stand-up acts of his generation, captivating audiences with his ability to work a crowd like no other.

Unlike traditional comedians who rely on scripted jokes, Greene preferred to make up his act as he went along, showcasing his quick wit and sharp improvisation skills. He gained a strong following among fellow entertainers, including Bob Hope, Johnny Carson, and Frank Sinatra, who hand-picked him as his opening act.

Greene had a well-known but tumultuous relationship with Sinatra, often clashing with the singer’s entourage. In one incident, he claimed Sinatra saved his life when he was being beaten up, which became one of his most famous jokes. Despite facing personal challenges, including struggles with alcohol and depression, Greene remained a top Vegas headliner for three decades.

Although he never achieved the same level of fame as contemporaries like Don Rickles and Buddy Hackett, Greene’s live shows commanded the same high paychecks. His performances were a whirlwind of impressions, audience interactions, and musical parodies.

Throughout his career, Greene made appearances in films and TV shows, including “Tony Rome” with Frank Sinatra, “History of the World Part I” with Mel Brooks, and “Splash” with Tom Hanks. He also guest-hosted “The Tonight Show” and “The Merv Griffin Show.”

Greene retired to Palm Springs in his late 70s but couldn’t resist returning to the stage in Las Vegas for a stint at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino in 2009. Despite no longer being recognized in a city now dominated newer acts, Greene will be remembered as a legend in the comedy world.