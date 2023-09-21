The Vegas Golden Knights Launch KnightTime+ Streaming Platform

The Vegas Golden Knights and Scripps Sports have officially launched KnightTime+, a streaming platform that will broadcast all locally aired games for fans within the team’s television territory. Developed through a partnership with ViewLift, KnightTime+ allows fans to access the platform on their smartphones, tablets, computers, and internet-enabled televisions downloading the KnightTime+ application. The platform is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, Roku, and can also be accessed on the web at knighttimeplus.com.

KnightTime+ and Scripps Sports will stream a total of 69 games during the 2023-24 regular season, along with six of the team’s seven preseason contests and the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, should the Golden Knights qualify. As part of a free trial, all six preseason games will be streamed on KnightTime+. For regular season games, fans can purchase a full-season pass for $69.99 or buy single games for $6.99. The streaming service is only available to fans located within the team’s television territory, which covers Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, certain counties in California, Nebraska, and Arizona.

Vegas Golden Knights President and CEO Kerry Bubolz expressed excitement about the launch of KnightTime+, stating that it makes the team more accessible to fans than ever before. Brian Lawlor, President of Scripps Sports, emphasized the importance of providing fans with access to all Scripps Sports-produced games on every device and video platform.

For more information on subscriptions to KnightTime+ and details on television and radio broadcasts during the 2023-24 season, fans can visit the official Vegas Golden Knights website.

Sources:

– [Source article](source article)