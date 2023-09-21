Vegan activist Tash Peterson banned from Instagram, again

Vegan activist Tash Peterson has once again been banned from Instagram. On Monday, her account @vganbooty, which had over 22,000 followers, was removed from the social media platform. Peterson has since been using her backup account @vganbootie, created in January 2022. However, her new account is now shadow-banned, meaning it is not visible when using the search function. Users will have to search for Peterson’s username in full in order to see her backup profile.

Peterson recently posted photos of herself and her partner in Norway on her backup account. Fans expressed their support for the banned campaigner, lamenting the recurring bans and expressing frustration with Instagram’s actions. Some comments on the post were allegedly deleted the social media giant, including one that sympathized with Peterson’s multiple account bans.

Tash Peterson, a passionate animal rights activist from Perth, has made headlines with her controversial protests. Her naked, bloodied demonstrations have gained attention over the years. One of her most notable protests was against the owner of Perth’s Fyre Restaurant, John Mountain. Mountain recently announced that he was suing Peterson for bringing “hatred, contempt, and ridicule” against him. Peterson’s bloody protest at a Louis Vuitton store in Perth and a similar stunt at a luxury Hermes store in London also went viral.

Sources:

– Instagram

– Tash Peterson’s Instagram accounts