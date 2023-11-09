Former England Captain Takes Aim at Pakistani Cricketer’s Remarks

Former England cricket captain, Michael Vaughan, has once again found himself embroiled in a social media tiff with ex-Pakistan cricketer, Mohammad Hafeez. This time, the disagreement stemmed from Hafeez’s comments regarding Indian star batsman, Virat Kohli.

Hafeez suggested that Kohli’s playing style against South Africa in the World Cup was “selfish,” as he seemed more focused on achieving personal records rather than contributing to the team’s success. Vaughan, not one to shy away from expressing his opinions, took offense to Hafeez’s remarks and engaged in a war of words with the Pakistani all-rounder on the popular social media platform, X.

In response to Hafeez’s tweet praising England all-rounder Ben Stokes for his selfless approach in a recent match against the Netherlands, Vaughan commended Stokes for his excellent innings but also highlighted the strength of Kohli’s performance on a challenging pitch against a formidable bowling attack in Kolkata.

The banter between Vaughan and Hafeez continued when Vaughan shared an old video on X, playfully reminding Hafeez of his dismissal Kohli in an India-Pakistan fixture.

This is not the first time Kohli’s performance has sparked debates. In a previous World Cup match against South Africa, critics argued that Kohli’s strike rate was below par. However, Kohli silenced the critics with an impressive century, proving his worth as a top-class batsman.

It remains to be seen whether Vaughan and Hafeez will put an end to their social media sparring or if their exchanges will continue to entertain and provoke reactions from fans around the world.

