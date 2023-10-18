RE/MAX Canada Suspends Realtor over Controversial Social Media Post

RE/MAX Canada has taken action against a realtor based in Vaughan, suspending him following a social media post that appeared to trivialize the Israel-Hamas conflict. The post, made on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, was created Vadim Vilensky, the broker of record and CEO of Realtron Vadim Vilensky Realty. The post featured a photo of several bombed buildings in Gaza with the caption “Coming soon to the market” and laughing-face emojis. The image was overlaid with text that described the destroyed buildings as an “off-market, ocean-front lot” with “no utility, no power/water.”

RE/MAX Canada has released a statement expressing their disagreement with Vilensky’s actions and sentiments, emphasizing that their franchise organization consists of independently owned and operated real estate offices. They have also stated that the franchise owners he works under are aware of the matter and are addressing it directly. RE/MAX has suspended Vilensky pending a further investigation.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, representing over 73,000 licensed real estate brokers and salespersons, has launched a formal investigation into the social media posts. Additionally, the Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO) has announced that they are investigating the matter.

There has been significant backlash on social media, with scores of people denouncing Vilensky’s post. An online petition calling for the revocation of Vilensky’s real estate license has garnered over 7,000 signatures.

Sources: CP24, RE/MAX Canada, Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, Real Estate Council of Ontario