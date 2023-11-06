Ferrari Analyzing Charles Leclerc’s Non-start: A Missed Opportunity with Valuable Lessons

Ferrari Team Principal, Frederic Vasseur, expressed his disappointment over the missed opportunity at the São Paulo Grand Prix following Charles Leclerc’s non-start. Leclerc encountered a sudden loss of power and control during the formation lap, ultimately resulting in a collision with the barrier at Turn 6, prematurely ending his race.

This unfortunate incident marks the second non-start for Ferrari in the recent races, with Carlos Sainz being ruled out of the race in Qatar due to a pre-race fuel leak. Vasseur described the situation as frustrating for both Charles and the team, highlighting the extensive strategic preparations that were made throughout the weekend to maximize their race performance.

Focusing on conserving their tires during the long run, Ferrari made the decision not to change to new tires for the Sprint and ultimately missed the opportunity to start the Grand Prix. Vasseur emphasizes that the blame cannot be placed on Leclerc in this situation, as the gearbox and power steering issues left him unable to control the car effectively.

Moving forward, Ferrari aims to identify the cause of these failures and prevent any similar issues from occurring in the future. Vasseur acknowledges that despite the missed opportunity, the team showed promising pace throughout the weekend. With Leclerc set to start on the front row with fresh tires, the potential outcome could have been significantly better.

Ferrari remains optimistic, with two more races to go before the end of the season. Vasseur believes that the upcoming race in Vegas, which has potential for chaos, could provide another opportunity for the team to showcase their improved pace and close the gap on Mercedes in the Constructors’ standings.

