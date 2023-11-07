Varun Tej Wedding: The Truth Behind the Streaming Rights Rumors

Rumors about the streaming rights of Varun Tej’s wedding have been making rounds among fans and the media. The news that Netflix paid a whopping 8 crore rupees for the rights to stream the video of the wedding celebration in Italy on their OTT platform has been circulating. However, team Varun Tej has taken to social media to officially condemn these rumors.

In a statement released on social media, Varun Tej’s team clarified that the speculations surrounding the OTT rights of the wedding are completely baseless and untrue. They urged everyone not to believe in such rumors and to refrain from spreading them further.

While the wedding ceremony had a limited number of guests and not many celebrities were spotted, it is understandable that fans of popular actors like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun would be interested if the wedding were to be streamed on an OTT platform. However, with the official statement from Varun Tej’s team, the news can finally be put to rest.

It’s worth noting that streaming weddings on OTT platforms has become somewhat of a trend in recent times. The exclusivity and grandeur of such events make them an attractive proposition for streaming platforms. However, it is important to rely on official confirmations rather than giving in to rumors.

While the streaming rights of Varun Tej’s wedding may not have been secured Netflix as previously speculated, fans can still look forward to updates from the actor himself or official sources regarding the wedding celebration.

