Varun Dhawan and Wife Natasha Dalal Enjoy Pizza Time in Hilarious Video!

Varun Dhawan, the popular Bollywood actor, and his wife Natasha Dalal recently shared a hilarious video on social media where they can be seen enjoying some pizza together. The video has been creating quite a buzz among their fans and followers.

In the video, Varun and Natasha can be seen sitting on a couch, with a pizza box placed in front of them. As they open the box, their faces light up with excitement. But instead of grabbing a slice, they end up playing a fun game of “Pizza shuffle”. They move the slices around on the box, trying to outsmart each other and grab the slice before the other person.

The couple’s goofiness and laughter in the video has been contagious, and fans have been loving their playful chemistry. It’s a refreshing sight to see the couple enjoying some light-hearted fun together.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot earlier this year in a private ceremony. They have been sharing glimpses of their married life on social media, giving fans an insight into their relationship. From romantic moments to fun-filled activities like this pizza game, the couple seems to be having a great time together.

This video is a testament to the fact that even celebrities enjoy simple pleasures like sharing a pizza and having a good laugh. It is a reminder to everyone that sometimes the smallest moments can bring the greatest joy.

