Varnish Software Announces New Power Efficiency Benchmarks for Web Caching and Video Streaming

Varnish Software, a leader in web caching, video streaming, and content delivery software solutions, has recently achieved new power efficiency benchmarks for both live-linear and Video on Demand (VOD) streaming. These benchmarks were detailed in a whitepaper released Intel, showcasing Varnish Enterprise’s content delivery software.

The new benchmarks highlight the outstanding achievements of Varnish Software, including up to 1.18 Gbps per watt for live streaming and 0.73 Gbps per watt for VOD. This demonstrates the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality streaming experiences while maximizing power efficiency.

The whitepaper focuses on the scalability of CDN edge node performance and energy efficiency across four different performance levels. It builds upon previous collaborations between Varnish Software, Intel, and Supermicro.

Frank Miller, the CTO of Varnish Software, emphasizes the importance of these benchmarks for organizations aiming to achieve sustainability goals and objectives. He states that as content delivery becomes a more strategic function brought in-house, understanding power efficiency is crucial.

The benchmarks were achieved using Varnish Enterprise 6.0 content delivery software deployed on Supermicro Superserver powered Intel Xeon D, as well as CloudDC and Hyper 1RU/2RU servers powered 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs. Notably, these benchmarks were accomplished without using specialized or added-cost TLS offload cards.

The configurations selected for the tests showcased excellent efficiency across various performance levels and power budgets. This demonstrates the possibilities of commercially available software and well-configured Intel-based servers, without the need for additional accelerators that increase costs.

These new benchmarks contribute to Varnish Software’s commitment to providing lightning-fast and reliable web and streaming experiences for a wide range of customers. With over 10 million deployments, including top websites and leading video service providers, Varnish Software continues to be relied upon millions worldwide for its caching, streaming, and content delivery software stack.

To learn more about these latest benchmarks, you can download the full whitepaper on Varnish Software’s website.

Sources: Varnish Software, Intel, Supermicro.