Tom Varndell Calls for Better Social Media Training for Rugby Players

Former top try-scorer Tom Varndell is advocating for improved training to help rugby players cope with social media abuse. Varndell, who scored 92 tries in the Premiership, now coaches at Oxford Brookes University and Oxford Harlequins. He believes that while social media was initially seen as a positive tool for interaction with fans, it has increasingly become a platform for personal attacks and abuse.

Varndell acknowledges that players can handle constructive criticism from coaches regarding their performance on the field. However, he emphasizes that the verbal attacks players face online can have a detrimental impact on their well-being. The former winger states that the rise of “Keyboard Warriors,” who engage in personal abuse, has occurred since his retirement from professional rugby.

Highlighting recent developments, Varndell points to the cases of Owen Farrell and top English referee Tom Foley stepping back from the sport due to online abuse. He sees these incidents as a turning point that should prompt better support for players and officials. Varndell himself has been fortunate to avoid such abuse but recognizes the lack of training available to prepare players for the onslaught of online trolls.

Varndell believes that social media platforms have become breeding grounds for anonymous individuals who hide behind their keyboards. He calls for improved protection mechanisms and comprehensive training to equip players with the skills to deal with online abuse effectively. While there is currently limited training in this area, Varndell contends that the situation must change rapidly to address the growing problem.

In conclusion, the alarming trend of prominent figures in rugby stepping away due to social media abuse should serve as a wake-up call for the sport. Varndell hopes that implementing better social media training, the rugby community can provide a safer and more supportive environment for players and officials alike.