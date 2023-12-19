Variety’s “Actors on Actors” Interview Series Breaks Records with Season 19

Variety’s beloved interview series, “Actors on Actors,” has concluded its nineteenth season with unprecedented success, becoming the most viewed installment in franchise history. With over 145 million views across the brand’s social media platforms, this round of interviews featured engaging conversations among the industry’s biggest stars vying for this year’s Oscars.

Under the guidance of editor Katcy Stephan and coordinator Rachel Seo, Variety’s social team shared over 400 interview clips through TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and X to enhance the discussions. The TikTok platform alone generated more than 111 million views, surpassing the total viewership of Season 18 on all platforms combined during its remarkable run in June 2023.

The pairings for Season 19 were particularly exciting, including an anticipated reunion between Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway from “Devil Wears Prada.” Other notable conversations featured Taraji P. Henson and Jeffrey Wright, Greta Lee and Andrew Scott, and a captivating mashup episode with Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy.

The standout videos from this season included Margot Robbie’s impassioned plea for more “Peaky Blinders,” Bradley Cooper’s revelation that he thinks better with his eyes closed, and Anne Hathaway’s heartwarming memory of meeting Emily Blunt for the first time.

Variety’s co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh expressed his pride in the success of “Actors on Actors,” which has now become one of the most popular interview series on the internet. Setoodeh emphasized the growth in original content from the Variety video team and the series’ unparalleled accomplishments.

Viewers can catch the four full episodes of “Actors on Actors” when they debut on PBS SoCal on January 11 at 8 to 10 p.m., followed additional airings on KCET and public television stations nationwide. All episodes will also be available for streaming on pbssocal.org and the free PBS App after their premieres.