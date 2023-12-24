Taoiseach and Tánaiste Criticize Social Media Platform for Failure to Address Harmful Content

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste of Ireland have expressed their disappointment with social media platform X for its lack of action in removing harmful content from its platform. Both Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin raised concerns about the platform’s direction since it was taken over Elon Musk.

In a media briefing, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar stated, “Twitter, as it used to be called, has always been a bit of a sewer as far as social media goes. Despite what other people may say, I am actually somebody who believes in free speech, but there have to be limitations and standards.” He emphasized the need for Twitter, now known as X, to implement and enforce its own community standards, which he believes the platform currently fails to do.

Micheál Martin, the Tánaiste, echoed these concerns and highlighted the platform’s inadequate response to the recent riots in Dublin. “Under the cover of free speech, it essentially is allowing, in my view, unacceptable material in terms of hate, bile, and attacks,” he expressed. Martin also mentioned that X was less responsive to authorities compared to other platforms following the disorder.

Both Varadkar and Martin emphasized the role of government in regulating social media platforms. Varadkar mentioned the existing online safety commissioner and European laws that need to be upheld, while Martin expressed the need for an assessment of X’s agenda and its potential impact on democracy and society.

It remains to be seen how X will address these concerns raised the Irish government. The platform has yet to provide a comment regarding the criticism.