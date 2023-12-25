Social Media Giant Criticized for Failure to Remove Harmful Content

In recent statements, both the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste have expressed deep concerns over the social media platform X, accusing it of not doing enough to remove harmful content. The platform, formerly known as Twitter, has faced scrutiny since being taken over Elon Musk. The European headquarters of X are based in Dublin.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar acknowledged that Twitter has always had its fair share of issues, dubbing it a “sewer” in terms of social media platforms. While he believes in free speech, Mr. Varadkar argued that there must be limitations and standards, suggesting that X is failing to implement its own community standards. He highlighted that other social media platforms manage to enforce their standards, and the inability of X to do so reflects poorly on the organization.

Expanding on this sentiment, Mr. Varadkar emphasized that self-regulation is no longer sufficient for social media platforms. He noted the existence of relevant European laws, an online safety commissioner, and Coimisiún na Mean, signifying that changes in regulation are on the horizon.

Similarly, Tánaiste Micheál Martin expressed his concerns about X, specifically regarding the platform’s content moderation policies. He referred to the recent riots in Dublin, asserting that X did not adequately respond to the authorities and failed to remove inappropriate material during the disorder. Mr. Martin condemned the platform for allowing hate speech and attacks under the guise of free speech, and stressed the need to assess its potential impact on democracy and society.

Both government officials emphasized their intention to address the issue, with Mr. Martin planning to engage with X and evaluate its agenda. He acknowledged the owner’s position, but expressed concerns about the platform’s handling of harmful content.

The criticisms directed at X underscore the growing demands for greater accountability and regulation in the realm of social media. As the platform faces mounting pressure, it remains to be seen how it will respond to these concerns and take more decisive action to combat harmful content.