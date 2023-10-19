The Impact of Hamas’ Presence on Telegram During Conflicts

In the realm of social media, an intriguing dynamic has emerged between the Palestinian terror group Hamas and the messaging app Telegram. Despite facing restrictions on mainstream platforms, Hamas has found sanctuary on Telegram, which has implications for the dissemination of information and misinformation during times of conflict.

Before October 7th of this year, Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, had approximately 200,000 followers on their Telegram channel. Since the terror attack on Israel, their follower count has tripled to around 600,000, with views on their posts increasing over tenfold. This surge in engagement highlights the growing popularity of the channel among Telegram users.

Telegram’s unique content moderation rules have contributed to its popularity. Unlike other social media platforms, Telegram does not readily shut down accounts or channels for extremist content. Pavel Durov, Telegram’s founder, defended this approach stating that Hamas used the platform to issue warnings to civilians, raising the question of whether shutting down their channel would save lives or intensify the dire situation.

However, concerns arise regarding Hamas’ narrative on Telegram. Hamas is a terrorist organization known for violent actions, including attacks on Israel, civilian casualties, and hostage-taking. While Hamas argues that they use Telegram to present their side of the story, there are apprehensions about how their narrative aligns with their actions.

Additionally, affiliated groups supporting Hamas’ activities are active on Telegram, further extending the issue beyond the official channel. Other social media platforms such as Meta and Twitter (formerly known as Meta and Google) have also seen an increase in pro-Hamas content during times of conflict. This proliferation of misinformation and fake news is alarming and can exacerbate an already complex situation.

Addressing this challenge requires more than the efforts of social media platforms alone. While they claim to combat misinformation, the scale of the problem remains significant. As more people rely on social media for news and information, the spread of misinformation hinders factual understanding and critical judgment.

The presence of Hamas on Telegram during conflicts, along with the broader issue of misinformation on social media, poses a multifaceted challenge. Its immediate implications and impact on the responsibilities of social media platforms in the digital age are critical considerations as the Middle East conflict persists.

