Stream Vanilla Sky on Paramount Plus: A Sci-Fi Psychological Thriller

Vanilla Sky is a 2001 American science fiction psychological thriller film directed Cameron Crowe. It is a remake of the Spanish film Open Your Eyes. The story revolves around David Aames, a publishing magnate who experiences a life-altering car accident that leaves him disfigured. As he goes through a corrective surgery, he starts to have strange dreams that blur the lines between reality and illusion.

The film features an impressive cast, including Tom Cruise as David Aames, Penélope Cruz as Sofia Serrano, and Cameron Diaz as Julianna “Julie” Gianni. Other notable actors in the film include Jason Lee, Kurt Russell, Noah Taylor, Timothy Spall, and Tilda Swinton.

If you’re interested in watching Vanilla Sky, you can stream it on Paramount Plus. Paramount Plus is an American subscription video-on-demand streaming service owned Paramount Global. To watch the movie on Paramount Plus, follow these steps:

1. Go to ParamountPlus.com

2. Select “Try It Free”

3. Choose your plan (Essential or with SHOWTIME)

4. Enter your personal information and create your account

The Essential plan on Paramount Plus includes tens of thousands of episodes and movies, the NFL on CBS, UEFA Champions League, 24/7 news coverage with CBS News, and limited ads. On the other hand, the plan with SHOWTIME includes all of the above, removes most ads, and offers SHOWTIME originals, movies, and sports. This plan also includes CBS live TV and college football and allows you to download shows to your mobile device.

The synopsis of Vanilla Sky is as follows: “David Aames has it all: wealth, good looks, and gorgeous women on his arm. But after a car accident leaves his face disfigured, his troubles only begin as the boundaries between illusion and reality become blurred.”

Please note that the availability of streaming services may change over time. The information provided in this article is correct at the time of writing.

