“Animal” Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Plans Extended Cut for Netflix Release

In the wake of the controversial release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Animal,” there has been significant discussion surrounding the film’s portrayal of misogyny and toxic masculinity. Despite the negative reviews, the movie has proven to be a commercial success. Now, Vanga has revealed his plans for an extended version of the film specifically for its release on Netflix.

In a recent interview, Vanga disclosed that he is currently working on editing the Netflix version of “Animal.” He expressed his regret at having to cut 8-9 minutes from the theatrical release due to pressure, but assured fans that he would be incorporating that footage into the extended cut for Netflix viewers. This decision comes as a surprise, as Netflix has previously announced that they would only release the theatrical version of any film and not include any additional scenes in an extended cut.

However, Vanga remains determined to unveil the extended version of “Animal” on the streaming platform. Fans and critics alike are now eagerly anticipating how the film will ultimately be presented on Netflix.

While the debate surrounding the film’s content is likely to continue, this development presents an opportunity for Vanga to address some of the concerns raised viewers. The extended cut could potentially provide further context or new perspectives on the story, allowing for a more nuanced discussion around the themes explored in the movie.

As expectations and debates mount, viewers will have to wait and see how the extended version of “Animal” will resonate with audiences on Netflix. It remains to be seen whether this new release will quell some of the criticisms or reignite the controversy surrounding the film.