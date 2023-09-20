Vanessa Redgrave Honored at European Film Awards

Vanessa Redgrave, a legendary actress with over 150 film and TV credits spanning six decades, will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 36th European Film Awards. Redgrave first gained fame in a televised Royal Shakespeare Company performance of “As You Like It” in 1961 and made her breakthrough in cinema with the 1966 comedy “Morgan: A Suitable Case for Treatment.” She won Best Actress in Cannes for her role in the film and has since been nominated for Bafta and Oscar awards. Other notable early credits include “Blow Up,” “Isadora,” and “Julia,” for which she won an Oscar. More recent credits include “Atonement.” Redgrave has received numerous Lifetime Achievement Awards throughout her career, including from the Venice and San Sebastian film festivals and Bafta. The European Film Awards ceremony will take place in Berlin on December 9.

Source: undisclosed.

Paramount+ Expands into Japan

Paramount+ has extended its reach in Asia launching in Japan through partnerships with broadband operator J:Com and subscription TV service WOWOW. As of December 1, Paramount+ will be available on J:Com and WOWOW’s on-demand services at no additional cost to their customers. This expansion follows Paramount+’s launch in South Korea last year. With approximately 61 million subscribers in around 45 territories, Paramount+ continues to grow its global presence.

Source: undisclosed.

Netflix Releases Trailer for “Ballerina”

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for “Ballerina,” an action thriller directed Lee Chung-hyun. The film will have its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival. “Ballerina” follows a former bodyguard named Ok-ju who seeks revenge against a man responsible for the death of her ballerina friend. The trailer highlights the intense plot with fast-paced action sequences and a captivating soundtrack. In other Netflix news, production has commenced in Australia for “Desert King,” a six-part neo-western drama series. The show, set in the Northern Territory and South Australia, explores generational clashes within the Lawson family, the owners of the world’s largest cattle station. The series is part of Netflix’s recent Australian slate.

Source: undisclosed.

CBC and RNZ Sign Partnership Agreement

Canada’s CBC/Radio Canada and New Zealand’s RNZ have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on indigenous cultures and languages, podcasts, and journalism training. The partnership aims to strengthen independent public media in the face of misinformation and disinformation. The MOU was signed at the Embassy of Canada in Prague, Czechia, prior to the Public Broadcasts International conference.

Source: undisclosed.

Docsville Studios Appoints Managing Director

Docsville Studios, led Nick Fraser, has named Sophie Daniel as its Managing Director. Daniel, the producer of “Last Song from Kabul,” will focus on empowering women and young people in the film industry. She will also work on an upcoming feature documentary on the life of Reverend Jesse Jackson. Docsville Studios is a London-based factual producer.

Source: undisclosed.