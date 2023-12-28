Vanessa Hudgens and Husband Celebrate First Christmas as Newlyweds

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple this year, and Hudgens took to social media to share a heartwarming selfie with her husband. The couple looked blissfully happy as they posed in front of a stunning ocean backdrop at a golf course, reminiscent of a scene from High School Musical 2.

Fans of the actress couldn’t help but draw connections to the beloved Disney movie, as Zac Efron’s character, Troy, famously performed a musical number on a lush green golf course. The photo reminded fans of that iconic moment, with many commenting that it was even better than the original.

Hudgens and Tucker tied the knot on December 2 in Tulum, Mexico, after dating for three years. The couple’s fans have shown immense support for their relationship, with many expressing their happiness for the newlyweds.

In addition to sharing a picture with her husband, Hudgens also posted an adorable photo with her poodle, Darla, on Christmas day. Dressed in red pajamas, she cuddled up with her furry companion and captioned the photo with heart and Christmas tree emojis.

Overall, this holiday season has been a special one for Hudgens, filled with love, joy, and new beginnings. Fans eagerly await more updates from the actress and her husband as they embark on this new chapter together.

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay connected with all the latest news about your favorite celebrities, fashion trends, and lifestyle updates.