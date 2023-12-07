Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s Spectacular Wedding Celebration

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker recently tied the knot in a breathtaking destination wedding held at the Azulik City of Arts in Tulum, Mexico. The couple, who had been dating since 2020, exchanged their vows surrounded nature, greenery, and foliage, as they had always envisioned.

The planning process for their wedding was no small feat, with Hudgens admitting that finding the perfect venue was the most challenging part. Instead of opting for traditional settings like a beach, ballroom, or barn, she wanted something unique and magical. After much consideration, the couple settled on the Azulik City, which was located 45 minutes into the jungle. Upon stepping foot inside the museum, Hudgens felt as though she had been transported to a utopia, a whimsical and enchanting place that stole her heart instantly.

For her wedding dress, Hudgens took inspiration from ’90s supermodels and opted for a sleek and modern Vera Wang slip dress. The dress featured a plunging back and was adorned with custom embroidery, including the inscription “Mrs. T December 2nd, 2023” in a gothic font. To complete her ethereal look, she wore a cape and veil combination, making her appear as though she was floating.

The couple’s vows were a deeply personal and meaningful part of their wedding ceremony. Hudgens emphasized the importance of writing their own vows, a process that allowed them to be open, vulnerable, and raw in front of their loved ones. She expressed her belief that proclaiming their love in this way was a truly beautiful experience.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s wedding was a testament to their unique love story and their desire to create a memorable and extraordinary celebration. It was a day filled with love, happiness, and the beginning of a new chapter in their lives together.