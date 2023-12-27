Vanessa Bryant Reminisces on 24th Anniversary of Meeting Kobe Bryant in New York City

Vanessa Bryant recently took a trip down memory lane as she returned to the place where she first met her late husband, Kobe Bryant, nearly 24 years ago. Accompanied their children, the Bryant family visited New York City, where they indulged in various activities such as admiring the iconic Rockefeller Christmas Tree and sharing a delightful dinner.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Vanessa shared a throwback photo of their first encounter. The image captured a young Kobe Bryant, dressed in a cozy grey sports jumper, affectionately embracing his beloved wife-to-be. Vanessa, sporting a pink t-shirt and light blue jeans, looked radiant as they first crossed paths on the set of a Snoop Dogg music video.

Captioned with the words, “24 years ago…. Day 1. #1999 11/27/99,” Vanessa’s post resonated with fans who have admired the enduring love story between the basketball legend and his wife. The couple began dating in 1999 and swiftly became engaged, choosing not to sign a prenuptial agreement when they exchanged vows in 2001. Despite facing rocky times and contemplating divorce, they persevered, welcoming their first child in 2003 and expanding their family further in subsequent years.

Tragically, their fairytale was cut short on January 26, 2020, when Kobe and their daughter, Gianna, lost their lives in a helicopter crash. The accident occurred in California as their aircraft collided with a mountain due to poor weather conditions. This devastating event shook the world, leaving Vanessa and her surviving children to grapple with profound grief.

In a legal battle that ensued after the tragedy, Vanessa successfully sued Los Angeles County, winning $28.85 million in damages. The lawsuit was prompted the unauthorized dissemination of crash site photos, which caused immense emotional distress for the Bryant family.

As Vanessa Bryant revisits the place that brought her and Kobe together, her poignant reflection serves as a reminder of their enduring love story and the profound impact he continues to have on her and their children’s lives.