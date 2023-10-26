Exciting Lineup of Exclusive Content Streaming on Peacock’s BravoCon Hub

Peacock is set to bring the ultimate fan experience to viewers streaming exclusive content from BravoCon 2023, the highly anticipated annual gathering of Bravo fans. With a diverse lineup of panels, interviews, and special episodes, BravoCon Hub on Peacock is the go-to destination for all things BravoCon.

One of the highlights of the exclusive content is the panels featuring the casts of popular shows like Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Fans will get an inside look into the lives of their favorite Bravo stars as they discuss behind-the-scenes stories, share personal experiences, and answer burning questions from the audience.

But that’s not all – BravoCon Hub on Peacock is also introducing the first-ever shoppable panel, “Bravolebrity Shop-Off.” This innovative concept allows viewers to purchase products featured in the panel via a QR code displayed on screen. Top business mavens from Bravo will pitch their most beloved products, giving fans the opportunity to own a piece of their favorite Bravolebrities’ success.

In addition to the panels, Peacock will be streaming same-day content from BravoCon’s “Bravoverse Live Stage,” where exclusive interviews with Bravo stars will take place. This behind-the-scenes access offers viewers a chance to get up close and personal with their favorite personalities.

The icing on the cake is the exclusive episodes of BravoCon LIVE with Andy Cohen! This special edition of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen will feature five episodes filled with entertaining interviews, games, and surprises. The episodes will premiere on Bravo and then be available for streaming on Peacock the following day.

Make sure to mark your calendars from Friday, Nov. 3 to Sunday, Nov. 5, as this epic event takes place at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Keep an eye on bravocon2023.com for more information on the event.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is BravoCon?

BravoCon is an annual gathering organized Bravo, bringing together fans and stars of popular Bravo TV shows. It features panels, interviews, and special events, providing an immersive experience for fans of Bravo’s programming.

What is the BravoCon Hub on Peacock?

The BravoCon Hub on Peacock is a streaming service that exclusively broadcasts content related to BravoCon. It allows viewers to access panels, interviews, and exclusive episodes that are not available elsewhere.

Can viewers purchase products featured in the shoppable panel?

Yes, viewers can purchase the products featured in the shoppable panel through a QR code that will be displayed on screen. This innovative feature allows fans to own the products pitched Bravo’s top business mavens.

Where and when can I watch BravoCon 2023?

BravoCon 2023 will take place at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas from Friday, Nov. 3 to Sunday, Nov. 5. You can catch the exclusive content on the BravoCon Hub on Peacock.

When will the exclusive episodes of BravoCon LIVE with Andy Cohen! be available?

The exclusive episodes of BravoCon LIVE with Andy Cohen! will premiere on Bravo beginning Sunday, Nov. 5. They will then be available for streaming the next day on Peacock, starting Monday, Nov. 6.