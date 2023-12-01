Replicating History: Celebrities Nightclub Recreates a Century-Old Photograph

In a remarkable discovery, Caitlin Lewis of Celebrities Nightclub stumbled upon an ancient photograph showcasing the club’s interior. The picture, titled “Fireman’s 25th Annual Ball, Lester Court, Nov. 14, 1923,” captures over 200 firemen and their wives in their finest attire, posing together for a group portrait.

Captured renowned photographer Stuart Thomson, the photograph highlights a magnificently designed three-tiered cake adorned with an edible fireman’s helmet at its pinnacle. The mezzanine area is elegantly decorated with fire hoses, reminiscent of festive bunting seen at political gatherings.

Sparked this historic find, Lewis wasted no time in sharing her discovery with her boss, Bill Kerasotis. Recognizing the significance of the occasion, Lewis suggested replicating the photograph on the building’s 115th anniversary.

The recreation of the photo took place on November 14, 2023. Several friends, family members, and partners gathered at the nightclub to recreate the iconic snapshot. A side-by-side comparison of the two photos reveals the evolution of Vancouver’s nightlife over the past century.

While the original 1923 photograph exudes formality and elegance, the 2023 version reflects the casual glamour and modern essence of a contemporary dance club. Disco balls, ceiling lights, spacious bars, and booming speakers now define Celebrities Nightclub, signifying the transformations that have occurred within the space.

History reveals that the building, located at 1022-24 Davie St., has undergone various transformations throughout its existence. From its inception as Lester Court in 1914 to its iterations as the Embassy Ballroom in 1933 and psychedelic hotspots Dante’s Inferno and the Retinal Circus in 1967, the building has consistently adapted to the changing times.

Interestingly, during the Retinal Circus days, the absence of a liquor license was inconsequential, as the majority of patrons preferred partaking in non-liquid intoxicants. However, in the 1970s, the establishment acquired a liquor license, ushering in a new era of socializing and entertainment.

Celebrities Nightclub, Vancouver’s largest gay club, was temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but has since made a triumphant return. Under Kerasotis’ leadership, the club has remained relevant and resilient, consistently curating music to meet the ever-changing tastes and preferences of its diverse clientele.

As crucial artifacts of the past come to light, Celebrities Nightclub embraces history while embracing the future. This iconic venue continues to thrive, leaving an indelible mark on Vancouver’s vibrant nightlife for generations to come.

