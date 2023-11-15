A Night to Remember: Celebrating 115 Years of Celebrities Nightclub

Celebrities Nightclub holds a special place in the hearts of Vancouverites. For over a century, this iconic venue on Davie and Burrard Street has been a hub for music, dance, and community. As it reaches its historic 115th birthday, a monumental milestone is being celebrated.

Founded in 1908, Celebrities has a rich history as one of the first-ever dance halls in the city. It has served as a cornerstone of entertainment in Vancouver since 1911, with countless memories made within its walls. Now, the public is invited to partake in a memorable cocktail party that will pay homage to its remarkable legacy.

The event promises to recreate a photo that was taken on the dancefloor of the venue known as the Lester Court. Formerly a liquor establishment in the early 1900s, it transformed into the Embassy Ballroom, a sophisticated dancing club. Throughout the years, it went through various name changes, including the Elegant Parlour, Dante’s Inferno, and the Retinal Circus, before being acquired the Kerasiotis family in the 1980s and evolving into the celebrated nightclub it is today, strongly tied to the LGBTQ+ community.

The doors of Celebrities Nightclub will open to the public at 10:00 pm, allowing everyone to be a part of this momentous occasion. If you want to be part of the recreation of the iconic 1923 photo, make sure to be inside the club 11:30 pm.

Join in the festivities and celebrate 115 years of music, dance, and cultural significance at Celebrities Nightclub. It’s an opportunity to honor the past while embracing the vibrant present and future of this cherished institution.

FAQ:

1. Is Celebrities Nightclub the oldest nightclub in Western Canada?

Yes, Celebrities Nightclub is one of the oldest nightclub hot spots in Western Canada.

2. When did Celebrities Nightclub open?

Celebrities Nightclub opened its doors in 1908 and has been a gathering place for music and dance ever since.

3. Who owns Celebrities Nightclub?

Celebrities Nightclub was bought the Kerasiotis family in the 1980s, who transformed it into the thriving nightclub it is today.