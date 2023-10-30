Vancouver’s Sai Woo Restaurant to Reopen as Kosoo Pocha: Embracing a New Identity

Vancouver’s Sai Woo restaurant, which has been closed since April due to controversy, is set to debut its new identity as Kosoo Pocha in just a few days. The owners have made significant changes to the restaurant, transforming it into a Korean share plates and drinks establishment. Kosoo Pocha is part of the Kosoo umbrella, which also operates two other Vancouver locations and one branch in Coquitlam.

Previously, Sai Woo faced scrutiny and negative reviews on social media after a customer shared their bad experience with a private party reservation. This led to customers sharing more stories of bad experiences at the restaurant. Despite attempts to revamp the systems and management, Sai Woo was unable to recover and ultimately closed its doors.

The new Kosoo Pocha aims to offer delectable Korean-style tapas in a more casual and comfortable environment, appealing to a wider audience. The restaurant’s new management team has embarked on an exciting journey of transformation, embracing a fresh approach to satisfy valued patrons.

As part of the transformation, the restaurant’s website now reflects its new identity as Kosoo Pocha, while still maintaining the Sai Woo name to some extent. The @saiwooyvr Instagram account has also announced the restaurant’s rebranding.

The history of the restaurant’s building, located in Chinatown, adds to its charm. The building has been an eatery since 1925, with Sai Woo being one of its iterations. The iconic neon rooster sign, absent in recent times, was re-created in 2017 after an extensive search and collaboration with experienced fabricators.

Kosoo Pocha is scheduled to open its doors on November 3. The restaurant promises to bring culinary magic to life, offering a diverse menu that will captivate customers. With its new identity and focus on creating a comfortable environment, Kosoo Pocha aims to provide guests with a unique dining experience rooted in Seoulful Korean flavors.

